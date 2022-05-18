Breaks Interstate Park to begin upgrades on ‘Kentucky gateway’

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Pike County’s hidden getaways is getting some upgrades after a grant announcement Monday, bringing in an Appalachian Regional Commission grant to renovate Ratliff Hole.

The renovations, which include road work, bathroom upgrades, and a new ADA-compliant trail, are pieces of a larger plan to upgrade the Kentucky section of the Breaks Interstate Park.

“We developed a part master plan and one of the components of the master plan was the development of a Kentucky gateway into the park,” said Park Superintendent Austin Bradley.

The $385,035 grant for the Ratliff Hole Area Renovation Project will help the Elkhorn City section become a trailhead area for the upcoming pedestrian bridge, as park officials work to boost adventure tourism in the mountains.

Bradley said the hope is to give the already popular pool area some much-needed updates to keep people pouring in.

“Upgrading the facilities to meet that demand, I think will be a great thing for everybody involved,” said Bradley. “We’re working to try to develop more, in terms of facilities and outdoor recreation opportunities on the Kentucky side. So this funding will be a huge catalyst towards helping us develop more.”

While the timeline for upgrades is yet to be determined, Bradley said he is excited to see things move forward for the park and the people who visit.

