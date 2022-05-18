Bobby McCool reelected as 97th District State Representative

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bobby McCool has been reelected as 97th District State Representative and received 60% of the vote in the GOP primary.

District 97 spans all of Martin and Johnson Counties as well as a section of Pike County.

McCool has been in office since 2018 and says he will enter his third term and continue to help Eastern Kentucky proper through teamwork.

”You have to have that teamwork to get anything through and get support,” said Rep. McCool, “That’s one of the most critical pieces that you can accomplish to make things happen for Eastern Kentucky and I believe we’ve got that and we’ll continue to have that effort going forward.”

Rep. McCool said the support and trust from voters is appreciated and he is proud to serve his home area.

