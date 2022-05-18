Advertisement

Bobby McCool reelected as 97th District State Representative

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bobby McCool has been reelected as 97th District State Representative and received 60% of the vote in the GOP primary.

District 97 spans all of Martin and Johnson Counties as well as a section of Pike County.

McCool has been in office since 2018 and says he will enter his third term and continue to help Eastern Kentucky proper through teamwork.

”You have to have that teamwork to get anything through and get support,” said Rep. McCool, “That’s one of the most critical pieces that you can accomplish to make things happen for Eastern Kentucky and I believe we’ve got that and we’ll continue to have that effort going forward.”

Rep. McCool said the support and trust from voters is appreciated and he is proud to serve his home area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
Coal mining accident
Feds: Deadly EKY mining accident happened due to unresolved safety/inspection issues
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
AP: Sen. Rand Paul and Charles Booker to face off in November election
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
noah thompson lawrence county
Preparations underway in Louisa for ‘Idol’ star Noah Thompson’s return

Latest News

Mark McKenzie wins primary election
Mark McKenzie wins in Johnson County primary election
Ray Jones and his family speak to supporters after his re-election as Pike County...
‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected
Election in America Concept. Hand Dropping a Ballot Card into the Vote Box, Flag of United...
Breathitt County wraps up 2022 primary elections
Chris Brewer
Chris Brewer wins Harlan County Sheriff Republican candidate