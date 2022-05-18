Advertisement

Beshear holds signing ceremony for military-related bills

Governor Andy Beshear held a signing ceremony Wednesday for four military-related bills.
Governor Andy Beshear held a signing ceremony Wednesday for four military-related bills.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a signing ceremony Wednesday for four military-related bills.

Officials say House Bills 636, 91, 213 and 465 support not only the state’s military community but their families as well.

During the legislative session, the General Assembly passed all of those bills unanimously. Among them, are laws to expand the military family assistance trust fund and make it easier for military spouses to obtain occupational licenses.

Governor Beshear ceremonially signed them Wednesday at an event in the Capitol rotunda.

He was joined by key bill sponsors as well as the state’s deputy adjutant general and Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner.

May is military appreciation month and the governor says he’s thankful for the many roles our military members play. He also acknowledged the sacrifices they and their families make.

It’s why state leaders say they’re working to make Kentucky an even friendlier state toward them.

“We’re all waking up from last night’s elections, but today is a reminder that elections are not the end or the objective,” said Gov. Beshear. “They are a means to an end that is public service. And today, you’re seeing really incredible public service to folks that we should be supporting and now we are supporting better than ever.”

Another bill ceremonially signed today creates new license plates for seven active military units. Those will be added to the 28 military-related license plates currently available.

