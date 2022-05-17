Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers wins Republican nomination for 5th district U.S. House seat

(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - U.S. Representative and Dean of the House Harold “Hal” Rogers has won the Republican nomination for the fifth district U.S. House seat that he has held since 1981.

Rep. Rogers defeated four other candidates to claim the nomination for the 23rd time.

Rep. Rogers is set to face Conor Halbleib, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, in November’s general election.

The general election will be on Tuesday, November 8.

