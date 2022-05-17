No Railbird Festival for 2022; new location announced for 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There won’t be a Railbird Festival this year.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the music festival will take a pause in 2022.

However, they also announced the festival’s next edition will take place June 3-4, 2023, at a new venue, Red Mile Gaming & Racing, located in the heart of downtown Lexington.

The previous installments of the festival have been held at Keeneland.

“Keeneland is proud to have helped successfully launch Railbird, and as our team focuses on our core racing and sales operations, we look forward to supporting the festival as it transitions to its new home at Red Mile,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Railbird has quickly become a highly anticipated event for the local community and music fans across the country, and we are excited for its return in 2023.”

Further details and information about Railbird Festival 2023 will be released in the coming months. Fans can visit railbirdfest.com to sign up for email and SMS updates for the latest Railbird news.

