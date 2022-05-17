Advertisement

No Railbird Festival for 2022; new location announced for 2023

There won’t be a Railbird Festival this year.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There won’t be a Railbird Festival this year.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the music festival will take a pause in 2022.

However, they also announced the festival’s next edition will take place June 3-4, 2023, at a new venue, Red Mile Gaming & Racing, located in the heart of downtown Lexington.

The previous installments of the festival have been held at Keeneland.

“Keeneland is proud to have helped successfully launch Railbird, and as our team focuses on our core racing and sales operations, we look forward to supporting the festival as it transitions to its new home at Red Mile,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Railbird has quickly become a highly anticipated event for the local community and music fans across the country, and we are excited for its return in 2023.”

Further details and information about Railbird Festival 2023 will be released in the coming months. Fans can visit railbirdfest.com to sign up for email and SMS updates for the latest Railbird news.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
Coal mining accident
Feds: Deadly EKY mining accident happened due to unresolved safety/inspection issues
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
AP: Sen. Rand Paul and Charles Booker to face off in November election
noah thompson lawrence county
Preparations underway in Louisa for ‘Idol’ star Noah Thompson’s return

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe storms possible later today and tonight
Bobby McCool is reelected as 97th District State Representative
Bobby McCool reelected as 97th District State Representative
Mark McKenzie wins primary election
Mark McKenzie wins in Johnson County primary election
Ray Jones and his family speak to supporters after his re-election as Pike County...
‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected
Election in America Concept. Hand Dropping a Ballot Card into the Vote Box, Flag of United...
Breathitt County wraps up 2022 primary elections