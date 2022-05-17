Advertisement

New York donors give $1M to 3 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

FILE - Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, from left, Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield...
FILE - Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, from left, Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield Randle, and Viola Fletcher, wave and high-five supporters from a horse-drawn carriage before a march in Tulsa, Okla., on May 28, 2021. The three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are receiving a $1 million donation from a New York philanthropic organization. They will share the donation.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are receiving a $1 million donation from a New York philanthropic organization.

Business for Good co-founders Ed and Lisa Mitzen say 108-year-old Viola Ford Fletcher, 107-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle and 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis will share the donation.

The three previously received $100,000 each from the Tulsa-based non-profit The Justice for Greenwood Foundation.

The three and descendants of victims are currently suing the City of Tulsa and other entities for reparations for the destruction and lost wealth as a result of the massacre in which a white mob that killed hundreds of Black residents and destroyed what had been the nation’s most prosperous Black business district.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Coal mining accident
Feds: Deadly EKY mining accident happened due to unresolved safety/inspection issues
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson, known as Charlene Darling in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, dies at 81
noah thompson lawrence county
Preparations underway in Louisa for ‘Idol’ star Noah Thompson’s return

Latest News

Juniors and seniors from Pikeville High School heard some of the career pathways available at...
Pikeville Medical Center introduces students to potential career paths
Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional...
Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving life sentence, authorities say
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
Hospitals in central Kentucky and worldwide are dealing with another shortage, this time for...
Ky. healthcare facilities being impacted by global contrast dye shortage
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting