Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale

Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade(WYMT)
By Zak Hawke and Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - While Kentuckians are out showing support for candidates in the primary election, some people in Louisa are showing up to support a local hero.

In preparation for the “American Idol” finale, city officials are hosting a homecoming celebration for Noah Thompson, one of the three finalists.

On Sunday night, Noah made it into the finale of the singing competition. He is now home to celebrate and put on a concert for his fellow Eastern Kentuckians.

“We all love Noah. I never watched American Idol until Noah came on American Idol,” said Clara Smith, who lives in Lawrence County. “And then people told me he was from Louisa so me and my husband just watched every episode that he’s been on.”

The parade starts at 7 p.m. and runs through downtown Louisa. A concert will follow with some surprise guests.

