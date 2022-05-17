Advertisement

KSP to close Knox County road for accident reconstruction

By Evan Hatter
May. 16, 2022
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane of highway in Knox County will be closed Tuesday morning as officials reconstruct a deadly crash from early Sunday morning.

Officials with Kentucky State Police will be closing the southbound lane of U.S. 25E near Bimble in Knox County from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. They will be working to reconstruct an accident that occurred early Sunday morning, killing two people.

An alternate route has been set up to reroute traffic using KY-3439 and KY-1304.

Local fire departments will be assisting KSP with traffic control.

