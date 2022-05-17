Advertisement

Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate slowly climbing up

Generic graphic
Generic graphic(MGN)
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate, once as low as just 1.97% in early April, is inching higher once again, to 9.35% as of Monday, May 16.

According to reporting from our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, this is the seventh consecutive week with a rising positivity rate. The newspaper’s analysis showed an increase in cases, but not an exponential growth in cases due to the omicron variant.

However, citing statistics from a study performed by the Brown University School of Public Health, the newspaper reported that of the 15,830 COVID-19 deaths through the end of April, 7,154 deaths, or 46%, could have been prevented by vaccination.

Most counties on the state’s COVID-19 Community Level map remain green, or low. However, the majority of the counties in the yellow, or medium, category are in Eastern Kentucky, including Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike.

However, county incidence rates have been elevated, with most counties in Eastern Kentucky in the yellow or orange categories.

You can see the latest statistics from the Kentucky Department of Public Health every Monday here.

