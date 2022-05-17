Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 16, 2022

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
KHSAA Baseball and Softball(KHSAA)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The playoffs are officially here across the state. Here are all the scores reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Clay County 8, North Laurel (49th District Semifinal)

Corbin 19, Williamsburg 4 (50th District Semifinal/3 innings)

Knox Central 21, Lynn Camp 6 (51st District Semifinal/3 innings)

Middlesboro 12, Bell County (52nd District Semifinal/5 innings)

Harlan County 10, Harlan 3 (52nd District Semifinal)

Hazard 7, Perry Central 1 (54th District Semifinal)

Leslie County 10, Buckhorn 2 (54th District Semifinal)

Wolfe County 10, Jackson City 0 (55th District Semifinal/5 innings)

Estill County 15, Lee County 0 (56th District Semifinal/4 innings)

Powell County 15, Owsley County 0 (56th District Semifinal/3 innings)

Lawrence County 10, Betsy Layne 0 (58th District Semifinal/6 innings)

Prestonsburg 8, Floyd Central 1 (58th District Semifinal)

Pikeville 15, Jenkins 0 (59th District Semifinal/4 innings)

SOFTBALL

Clay County 3, Jackson County 1 (49th District Semifinal)

South Laurel 7, Whitley County 4 (50th District Semifinal)

Knox Central 13, Barbourville 1 (51st District Semifinal/5 innings)

Lynn Camp 5, Pineville 2 (51st District Semifinal)

Breathitt County 10, Jackson City 0 (55th District Semifinal/5 innings)

Belfry 15, Phelps 0 (60th District Semifinal/3 innings)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson, known as Charlene Darling in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, dies at 81
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman
Crystiana Couch signs with UPike
Perry Central’s Crystiana Couch signs with UPike Softball
Wolfe County's Wilgus Tolson signs with Alice Lloyd.
Wolfe County’s Wilgus Tolson signs with Alice Lloyd
Jim Matney's wife Debby holds a plaque honoring her husband during his induction into the KHSAA...
“Coach Matney was a fighter for the Mountains”: Jim Matney among several mountain legends inducted into KHSAA Hall of Fame.