High School Scoreboard - May 16, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The playoffs are officially here across the state. Here are all the scores reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Clay County 8, North Laurel (49th District Semifinal)

Corbin 19, Williamsburg 4 (50th District Semifinal/3 innings)

Knox Central 21, Lynn Camp 6 (51st District Semifinal/3 innings)

Middlesboro 12, Bell County (52nd District Semifinal/5 innings)

Harlan County 10, Harlan 3 (52nd District Semifinal)

Hazard 7, Perry Central 1 (54th District Semifinal)

Leslie County 10, Buckhorn 2 (54th District Semifinal)

Wolfe County 10, Jackson City 0 (55th District Semifinal/5 innings)

Estill County 15, Lee County 0 (56th District Semifinal/4 innings)

Powell County 15, Owsley County 0 (56th District Semifinal/3 innings)

Lawrence County 10, Betsy Layne 0 (58th District Semifinal/6 innings)

Prestonsburg 8, Floyd Central 1 (58th District Semifinal)

Pikeville 15, Jenkins 0 (59th District Semifinal/4 innings)

SOFTBALL

Clay County 3, Jackson County 1 (49th District Semifinal)

South Laurel 7, Whitley County 4 (50th District Semifinal)

Knox Central 13, Barbourville 1 (51st District Semifinal/5 innings)

Lynn Camp 5, Pineville 2 (51st District Semifinal)

Breathitt County 10, Jackson City 0 (55th District Semifinal/5 innings)

Belfry 15, Phelps 0 (60th District Semifinal/3 innings)

