Harlan County scavenger hunt for a grand prize

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One tourism organization in Harlan County is putting on a scavenger hunt for the community.

The scavenger hunt highlights historic landmarks and local businesses, while offering a grand prize of $250 to a winner.

”You take a picture or a selfie at that iconic location and then you submit it to us either through Facebook or through e-mail and then you get entered into a chance to win $250,” Brandon Pennington, Executive Director at Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission said.

Those participating can visit one or all 30 locations hinted on the website. Each place you visit and submit a picture from is an extra entry.

”If you’re from Harlan County, I’m sure it’s locations that you’ve heard of before or seen before and so the clues were enough that you could look at it and say oh I know where that’s at, I’ve got to go up to Cumberland and go to Kingdom Come State Park,” Pennington said.

It’s a fun way to get the community out with family and friends but also beneficial for local businesses.

”Not only is it helping get people to locations and become good ambassadors for Harlan County but they’re going out to businesses that they may not have been in before, and that just benefits everyone in the community,” Pennington said.

The scavenger hunt is taking place from May 1st to May 31st at 11:59 p.m.

