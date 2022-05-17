Gov. Beshear announces ARC Grant for Breaks Interstate Park

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced Monday afternoon that Breaks Interstate Park will receive a $358,035 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the Ratliff Hole Area Renovation Project.

“Breaks Interstate Park is a natural wonder, and this investment shows Kentucky’s commitment to the success of our Appalachian regions,” Gov. Beshear stated. “This funding will allow more people to enjoy the park and see the beauty of Eastern Kentucky.”

The money will be used to renovate parking and restroom facilities, as well as to repave an access road and create a new trail at the Ratliff Hole Area of the park, located in Pike County.

The trail will connect to a pedestrian bridge over the Russell fork River which will be more than 750 feet when completed, making it the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in the U.S.

“The Breaks Interstate Park Commission has been engaged in an ongoing effort to expand our offerings on the Pike County portion of park property,” said Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley. “To that end, we have secured over $1 million in funding for the construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Russell Fork River, which will serve as a spectacular new trailhead for the Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail.”

In addition to ARC funds, $89,509 in local funds will also be provided, bringing the total project funding to $447,544.

