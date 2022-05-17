Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear holds ceremony for brain tumor awareness, declares ‘Ice Cream Day’ for DIPG warrior

By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday was a busy day in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort with three proclamations taking place.

The Governor first designated May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month. WYMT’s Brandon Robinson along joined others as Governor Andy Beshear signed it.

The Governor also recognized May 17th as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG Day in Kentucky. The day is marked nationally every year on that date.

The third action was to declare May 21st, as “David Turner Junior Ice Cream Day” in honor of a boy who died of DIPG.

The little boy died last year after a fight with the disease, but his legacy has lived on.

Before he died, he had the opportunity to be governor for a day and declared National Ice Cream Day in Kentucky.

You can see pictures from the event below.

We will have more on the ceremony soon.

