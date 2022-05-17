Advertisement

Floyd County man indicted on child sex charges

Austin Bailey was indicted on 10 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual activity with...
Austin Bailey was indicted on 10 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual activity with a minor.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County man has been indicted on multiple child sex charges after an investigation.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department say 29-year-old Austin Bailey of Harold was indicted after a two month investigation. Bailey was indicted on ten counties of possession of matter portraying the sexual performance of a minor.

He is in the Floyd County jail with additional charges pending.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson, known as Charlene Darling in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, dies at 81
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC

Latest News

Five miners died in U.S. coal mines in 2020 (Source: AP)
Feds: Deadly Bell Co. Mining Accident happened due to unresolved safety/inspection issues
Generic graphic
Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate slowly climbing up
The I-10 will be closed in both directions this weekend.
KSP to close Knox County road for accident reconstruction
Breaks Interstate Park LL
Gov. Beshear announces ARC Grant for Breaks Interstate Park