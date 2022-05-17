Floyd County man indicted on child sex charges
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County man has been indicted on multiple child sex charges after an investigation.
Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department say 29-year-old Austin Bailey of Harold was indicted after a two month investigation. Bailey was indicted on ten counties of possession of matter portraying the sexual performance of a minor.
He is in the Floyd County jail with additional charges pending.
