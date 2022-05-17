Advertisement

Body recovered from Ohio River

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews on Tuesday recovered a body from the Ohio River near Ashland, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Someone reported seeing the body around 11:30 a.m. from an area near downtown Ashland.

Crews confirm the body was removed from the river later Tuesday afternoon.

Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond says the body, which is male, did not have identification, so the coroner’s office has been doing fingerprints and performing an autopsy.

Additional details are unavailable. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

