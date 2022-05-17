Beautiful day in store, strong/severe storms possible on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Quiet weather continues across the mountains on Tuesday, but showers and storms look to return by Wednesday. Some of the storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tuesday through Wednesday

A beautiful day is in store across the mountains! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be mild as we top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. If you plan to get out and vote in the primary election, the weather could not be better!

Into tonight, the weather stays quiet. We remain dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-50s.

We are watching for showers and possible thunderstorms to return to the region on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the lower-80s.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

The Storm Prediction Center has all of our region in a Level 1 Marginal Risk of severe storms. A few storms could pack a punch, with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threats. As always, stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings.

Showers and storms will continue into Wednesday night. Lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

Summer Sizzle

It will feel more like Summer as we get towards the end of the work week.

Highs on Thursday reach the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky. More showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

We stay dry, mostly sunny and HOT on Friday. Highs soar into the lower-90s for many locations! Lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Showers and storms return by Saturday with our next weather system. Again, some of these storms could be strong to severe, so stay weather aware. It is too early for specifics right now, but we will keep you updated as we get closer. Highs top out in the upper-80s.

Extended Forecast

Lingering showers look possible on Sunday, but the big story looks to be cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday look to stay in the lower-70s with lows falling into the lower-50s.

We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Monday. Highs top out in the mid-70s with lows bottoming out in the mid-50s.

More showers and storms look to return to the mountains by next Tuesday. Highs top out in the lower-80s.

