ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Kaitlyn Gauze

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Kaitlyn Gauze.

Kaitlyn is a senior at Martin County High School and has a 4.2 GPA.

Kaitlyn played on the school’s soccer team, playing in the district championship in 2018 and becoming a National President’s Cup Runner-Up. She is also in the top 10 in her class.

Congratulations, Kaitlyn!

