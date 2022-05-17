ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Kaitlyn Gauze
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Kaitlyn Gauze.
Kaitlyn is a senior at Martin County High School and has a 4.2 GPA.
Kaitlyn played on the school’s soccer team, playing in the district championship in 2018 and becoming a National President’s Cup Runner-Up. She is also in the top 10 in her class.
Congratulations, Kaitlyn!
