Advertisement

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Kaitlyn Gauze

ARH
ARH
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Kaitlyn Gauze.

Kaitlyn is a senior at Martin County High School and has a 4.2 GPA.

Kaitlyn played on the school’s soccer team, playing in the district championship in 2018 and becoming a National President’s Cup Runner-Up. She is also in the top 10 in her class.

Congratulations, Kaitlyn!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Coal mining accident
Feds: Deadly EKY mining accident happened due to unresolved safety/inspection issues
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson, known as Charlene Darling in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, dies at 81
noah thompson lawrence county
Preparations underway in Louisa for ‘Idol’ star Noah Thompson’s return

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brayden Simpson
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
Barbourville Middle School 8th Grade Class
Barbourville Middle School 8th Grade Class visits WYMT
Mountain News at 5:30 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Jacob Michael Woods