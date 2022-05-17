Advertisement

Are you voting? Polls open for Kentucky’s primary election

Primary Election Day 2022
Primary Election Day 2022(mgn)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Polls are now open for Kentucky’s primary election.

Voting runs from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kentucky democrats will select a candidate to face Senator Rand Paul in November. Former State Representative Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, John Merrill and Joshua Blanton are all in the running. Five republicans are challenging Sen. Paul.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said turnout for early voting was lower than he expected. Voters have until 6 p.m. Tuesday to drop off mail-in ballots at the county clerk’s offices.

You can review your registration, find your polling location and look at sample ballots on Kentucky’s Voter Information Portal.

Voters should make sure they have their drivers license or Kentucky state ID.

You can watch WYMT’s Election Day coverage beginning at 4:00 p.m.

