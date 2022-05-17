AP: Sen. Rand Paul and Charles Booker to face off in November election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky voters have set up a November matchup between Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker.

Each won his party’s Senate nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Paul is seeking a third Senate term. The fall campaign will feature contrasting agendas.

Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.

The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992. The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term. Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.

