AP: Sen. Rand Paul and Charles Booker to face off in November election

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky voters have set up a November matchup between Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker.

Each won his party’s Senate nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Paul is seeking a third Senate term. The fall campaign will feature contrasting agendas.

Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.

The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992. The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term. Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

