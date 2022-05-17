Active second half of the week on tap

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rather tranquil start to the work week around the mountains, we’re keeping an eye on the potential for scattered showers and storms moving back into the forecast as we head into the second half of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another quiet night expected around the mountains as high pressure stays in control for just a few more hours. Skies look to stay mostly clear early with some high clouds filtering in late. Still should be nice enough to allow lows to get down near seasonal averages in the lower 50s overnight.

Temperatures warm quickly again on Wednesday morning as we watch a warm front push closer to the area for the afternoon and evening hours. That will serve as the focus for showers and storms in the afternoon as warm air and moisture move back into the mountains. Some of those storms could have some brief strong winds gusts with them as well as highs warm back up into the lower to middle 80s for the afternoon. Showers and storms continue overnight in our warm and unstable atmosphere, with lows only in the lower 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

The pattern looks considerably more active as we finish out the work week here in the mountains. As the warm front pushes through on Thursday, we’ll see more showers and storms on the way with highs warming into the middle to upper 80s. Again, any storm could bubble up to produce some brief gusty winds and heavy rain as well.

The good news is that we get a break for the afternoon on Friday...the bad news? Well, I hope you like highs near 90°, because near record breaking heat could be on the way! Sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Quite the summer preview on the way as our warm front moves all the way through. That, however, is just setting us up for more showers and storms as a front approaches on Saturday. That could give us yet another chance for strong to severe storms as the front interacts with the very hot and humid air in the mountains. Highs look to get up into the middle and upper 80s before showers and storms arrive. That will very nicely cool us back down to seasonal norms in the middle and upper 70s as we head toward next week.

