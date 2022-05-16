Advertisement

Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense

Woman shoots man several times in Georgia, claims she was being followed.
By Tori Cooper and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Georgia are investigating after a man was shot several times Sunday by a woman claiming she was being followed.

According to investigators with Atlanta police, the woman was driving for a ride-hailing company around 11:30 p.m. She had just dropped off a passenger when a man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.

The woman fled, and Wiggins-Younger pursued her in his vehicle, forcing her to crash. Police say Wiggins-Younger then approached the woman, who shot him claiming that she feared for her safety.

Atlanta police told WGCL Wiggins-Younger claimed to be an off-duty officer attempting to make a traffic stop. He now faces charges of aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

At this time the ride-hailing driver is not facing any charges, police say.

“We’re still trying to determine if this was self defense, or what actually took place. In this case we do believe that the person in the dark-colored vehicle (the woman) was scared and just trying to get away from this person,” said Karlo Peek, Atlanta police public information officer.

Police said if you ever find yourself in a situation where you believe you are being followed, call 911 right away.

