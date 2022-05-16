Wolfe County’s Wilgus Tolson signs with Alice Lloyd

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight year, a Wolfe County boys’ basketball player will play at the next level.

Wilgus Tolson made it official with Alice Lloyd on Monday afternoon, signing his letter of intent to play for the Eagles.

“I’m just looking forward to the program and I really like what they got going on, I’ve been to a few visits already just to see what I liked about it, I feel like it was the best fit for me,” said Tolson.

During the 2021-22 season, Tolson averaged 14.9 points per game. The Wolves reached the 14th Region Tournament, falling in three overtimes to Estill County in the quarterfinals.

Tolson follows Jaz Johnson as a Wolfe County basketball player to sign to play in college. Johnson signed with Mars Hill University in North Carolina last year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.