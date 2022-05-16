Advertisement

Wolfe County’s Wilgus Tolson signs with Alice Lloyd

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight year, a Wolfe County boys’ basketball player will play at the next level.

Wilgus Tolson made it official with Alice Lloyd on Monday afternoon, signing his letter of intent to play for the Eagles.

“I’m just looking forward to the program and I really like what they got going on, I’ve been to a few visits already just to see what I liked about it, I feel like it was the best fit for me,” said Tolson.

During the 2021-22 season, Tolson averaged 14.9 points per game. The Wolves reached the 14th Region Tournament, falling in three overtimes to Estill County in the quarterfinals.

Tolson follows Jaz Johnson as a Wolfe County basketball player to sign to play in college. Johnson signed with Mars Hill University in North Carolina last year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson, known as Charlene Darling in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, dies at 81
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC

Latest News

Crystiana Couch signs with UPike
Perry Central’s Crystiana Couch signs with UPike Softball
Jim Matney's wife Debby holds a plaque honoring her husband during his induction into the KHSAA...
“Coach Matney was a fighter for the Mountains”: Jim Matney among several mountain legends inducted into KHSAA Hall of Fame.
Letcher Central wins 53rd District Title
Jonah Little grand slam earns Letcher Central 53rd District title
Boyle County wins its 10th state title.
Boyle County’s Tommy Ziesmer commits to Kentucky