Two Johnson Central High School students receive Hagan Scholarship

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hagan Scholarship allows students from rural areas to go to the college of their choice, with the chance to graduate debt free.

Zoe Castle and Brooklynne Arms, seniors at Johnson Central High School, found out they were receiving the scholarship in February.

“I found out, I was in my fifth period class actually, and I got the email and I started bawling,” Brooklynne Arms said.

The application process relies on the student 100%. They are not allowed to have help from teachers or parents as a way to teach them accountability.

The requirements to maintain the scholarship throughout college consist of a 3.25 GPA, 12 credit hours per semester and submitting a future plan post college while learning how to maintain money.

”You have to submit essays talking about your plans after college at the end of each year as your goals progress and keep up with your broke ridge account and stock information,” Zoe Castle said.

Both girls encourage all future seniors in the area to apply for this scholarship, even if you don’t believe you have a chance, because it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The scholarship offers up to $12,000 a year to the school of your choice.

