Soggy start to the new work and school week, storms possible early

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You will need your rain gear this morning, but you should be able to put it away by the afternoon.

Today and Tonight

It will be a tale of two skies today. Chances for showers and storms will plague us for the first half of the day, so keep that rain gear handy. Skies will start to clear this afternoon and highs should make it into the mid-70s.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

There will be no reason weather-wise not to go out and vote in the primary on Tuesday. Sunny skies will be around all day long and highs will climb to around 80. Clouds will start to increase Tuesday night, but we will stay dry. Lows drop into the upper 50s for most.

Wednesday brings back chances for scattered showers and storms, especially late with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will again approach the 80-degree mark before only dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

Scattered rain chances continue on Thursday as temperatures start to climb. We should top out in the mid-80s before dropping into the upper 60s.

Friday looks good condition-wise, but it will be HOT. The sunshine will push us toward the 90-degree mark, which if we make it, could make it the first 90-degree day of 2022. Stay cool and hydrated!

