Quiet start ahead of warm and active work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This morning’s showers and storms are long gone around the mountains and a rather calm and pleasant pattern is settling in t kick off this work week...but buckle up, because we’ve got changes on the way later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet weather takes back over for the next 36 hours or so as high pressure builds into the mountains. This should lead to mostly clear skies around the region for our Monday night...but areas that saw some rain this morning will have to keep an eye on the potential for some patchy fog developing overnight as lows fall back into the lower 50s.

More sunshine is back as we head into the daytime hours on Tuesday as things look rather nice. Lower humidity air will continue to linger throughout the region as our abundant sunshine will warm us up into the upper 70s to near 80 for a daytime high. Skies look to remain clear overnight as we once again drop back into the lower 50s for overnight lows.

Midweek and Beyond

Our weather pattern shifts back to more summerlike as we head into the middle of the week and beyond. High pressure scoots off to the east and we’ll see a warm front move into the region as we head into Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Not only will we see an increase in highs into the middle 80s, but we will also see an increase in daytime shower and thunderstorm chances as well both afternoons. This is because we’ve got air moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Warm humid air will serve as the focus for daytime storm activity. Some of these could briefly become strong to severe with gusty winds possible as storms fall apart.

Storm chances briefly diminish during the day on Friday as the warm front clears the area...paving the way for summer to take over. Highs look to get up to near 90 with plenty of sunshine. We’ll watch for heat indices in the middle to upper 90s! After a hot end to the work week, our eyes are on another threat for showers and storms and these too could be strong to severe. In fact, we’ve already been outlined for a Level 2 severe weather risk by SPC...6 days out. Don’t see that very often! We’ll keep an eye on it as things calm back down heading into next week.

