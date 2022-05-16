Advertisement

Quiet start ahead of warm and active work week

Sugar Camp Mountain // Allen Bolling
Sugar Camp Mountain // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This morning’s showers and storms are long gone around the mountains and a rather calm and pleasant pattern is settling in t kick off this work week...but buckle up, because we’ve got changes on the way later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet weather takes back over for the next 36 hours or so as high pressure builds into the mountains. This should lead to mostly clear skies around the region for our Monday night...but areas that saw some rain this morning will have to keep an eye on the potential for some patchy fog developing overnight as lows fall back into the lower 50s.

More sunshine is back as we head into the daytime hours on Tuesday as things look rather nice. Lower humidity air will continue to linger throughout the region as our abundant sunshine will warm us up into the upper 70s to near 80 for a daytime high. Skies look to remain clear overnight as we once again drop back into the lower 50s for overnight lows.

Midweek and Beyond

Our weather pattern shifts back to more summerlike as we head into the middle of the week and beyond. High pressure scoots off to the east and we’ll see a warm front move into the region as we head into Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Not only will we see an increase in highs into the middle 80s, but we will also see an increase in daytime shower and thunderstorm chances as well both afternoons. This is because we’ve got air moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Warm humid air will serve as the focus for daytime storm activity. Some of these could briefly become strong to severe with gusty winds possible as storms fall apart.

Storm chances briefly diminish during the day on Friday as the warm front clears the area...paving the way for summer to take over. Highs look to get up to near 90 with plenty of sunshine. We’ll watch for heat indices in the middle to upper 90s! After a hot end to the work week, our eyes are on another threat for showers and storms and these too could be strong to severe. In fact, we’ve already been outlined for a Level 2 severe weather risk by SPC...6 days out. Don’t see that very often! We’ll keep an eye on it as things calm back down heading into next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC
A police tape and scene.
Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters
Grey Matters 2022
Grey Matters 5K/10K kicks off in Whitesburg with largest turnout yet

Latest News

Mountain Parkway expansion project
Project to widen Mountain Parkway advancing to construction ahead of schedule
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
WYMT Regular Rain
Soggy start to the new work and school week, storms possible early