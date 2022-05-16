Project to widen Mountain Parkway advancing to construction ahead of schedule

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced on Monday that the project to widen the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County would be starting construction ahead of schedule.

The project, which is a priority of Governor Andy Beshear’s administration, is starting six months ahead of schedule.

KYTC recently awarded a contract to widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County to Bizzack Construction Company.

This project will be part of the larger expansion plan for the Mountain Parkway, which covers 46 miles of the road.

“Year after year, our commitment to the Mountain Parkway Expansion and the people of Eastern Kentucky reaches new milestones. Selecting a contractor to begin the next phase of construction is another sign of progress,” Gov. Beshear said. “Widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County from two lanes to four will make travel safer and faster for residents, visitors and freight vehicles as we continue to move Eastern Kentucky forward.”

The Wolfe County project will be from mile points 45.8 to 56.8, between Campton and Helechawa, according to a release from KYTC.

“The Wolfe County segment of the Mountain Parkway Expansion is the final piece to making the current parkway four lanes all the way from Winchester through Salyersville – 78 continuous miles,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Since securing a $55 million federal INFRA grant for Wolfe County in 2020, the project team has worked hard to get plans in place, ready for construction. I am proud to report that KYTC and its partners reached this milestone six months ahead of the initial schedule expectations outlined by the INFRA grant. For a project this large, that’s a huge success.”

