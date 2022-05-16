Advertisement

Preparations underway in Louisa for ‘Idol’ star Noah Thompson’s return

noah thompson lawrence county
noah thompson lawrence county(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Preparations are underway in Louisa, as the city prepares for ‘American Idol’ star Noah Thompson to make his return.

Thompson officially made the show’s finale on Monday night, cracking the top three.

Tomorrow he will be putting on a free concert for his hometown at Lawrence County High School.

The festivities start at 7p.m. with a parade through downtown Louisa, with the concert immediately following.

Dr. Robbie Fletcher is the Superintendent for Lawrence County Schools. He says getting ready for a concert in less than 48 hours has been a community effort.

“You’re going to see a community that really and truly supports each other.” He said. “and as far as trying to help each other out, truly all in. That’s how we roll around here.”

Fletcher says the high school is expecting two to three thousand people at the free concert, but he has heard estimates from American Idol there could be up to ten to fifteen thousand people.

Fletcher asks that school parking be reserved for those with mobility issues. Those who can’t get a spot at the school will find parking near the Louisa Wal-Mart.

Buses will be shuttling folks to and from parking areas.

Fletcher says there will be signs directing traffic.

