Advertisement

Police: Arby’s manager in Washington peed in milkshake mix

Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his...
Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A manager at an Arby’s fast food restaurant in Washington state has been accused of urinating into a milkshake mix that might then have been served to dozens of people.

The Columbian newspaper reports police in Vancouver uncovered footage of the 29-year-old man peeing into a bag of milkshake mix as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.

Court documents say the manager acknowledged urinating into the mix, but said he was “almost sure” he threw the bag away.

He told detectives that if he didn’t throw the bag away, it would have been served to customers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC
A police tape and scene.
Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters
Grey Matters 2022
Grey Matters 5K/10K kicks off in Whitesburg with largest turnout yet

Latest News

Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack
Extensive damage can be seen on a dark-colored car in Georgia.
Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
White House says deal near to reopen formula plant
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church