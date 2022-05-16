Advertisement

Perry Central’s Crystiana Couch signs with UPike Softball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - First baseman Crystiana Couch will continue her softball career with the UPike Bears.

”It seemed like a family, everyone seems like so friendly and the campus is really small so I think it makes me feel like I’m at home,” said Couch about the program at UPike. “It’s really special, my dad played baseball and he didn’t get to go because he went straight to work and I’m really excited.”

The Lady Dores have won four straight 54th District titles, three of which ended in a run-rule.

