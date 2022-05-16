Advertisement

Maggie Peterson, known as Charlene Darling in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, dies at 81

Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson(Maggie Peterson "Charlene Darling" 1941-2022 Facebook Page)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The family of Maggie Peterson confirmed the actress and singer died at the age of 81 on Sunday.

Peterson played Charlene Darling on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’.

According to a post on the Maggie Peterson Facebook page, Peterson died in her sleep with her family present.

The post went on to say that Maggie’s health took a turn for the worse after the death of her husband.

The family is planning a private funeral service in the next few weeks.

“She brought so much joy to her fans, and to our Mayberry Days® Festival. We will miss you Maggie,” a post read on the Andy Griffith Museum Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC
A police tape and scene.
Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters
Grey Matters 2022
Grey Matters 5K/10K kicks off in Whitesburg with largest turnout yet

Latest News

A new hydroelectric plant has been completed along the Kentucky River in Estill County and it’s...
Berea College to build a second hydropower plant in Lee County
Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
Kentucky murder suspect not allowed to change plea
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Water
Governor Andy Beshear announces $1.5 million ARC grant for Sandy Hook Water District