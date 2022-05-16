Madison County man arrested on drug charges after chase

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Madison County was arrested Monday morning after leading Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies on a foot chase.

According to Laurel County Deputies, 35-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Farmer of Berea was stopped just off of Interstate 75 near KY-909 10 miles north of London around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. He was in possession of suspected meth and heroin.

During the investigation, Farmer tried to run on foot and was arrested following a short foot chase.

He was charged with public intoxication, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Farmer was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center, with a $10,000 bond. He is due in court next week.

