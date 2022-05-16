Advertisement

Madison County man arrested on drug charges after chase

Jeffrey Wayne Farmer was arrested on several charges Monday morning.
Jeffrey Wayne Farmer was arrested on several charges Monday morning.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Madison County was arrested Monday morning after leading Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies on a foot chase.

According to Laurel County Deputies, 35-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Farmer of Berea was stopped just off of Interstate 75 near KY-909 10 miles north of London around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. He was in possession of suspected meth and heroin.

During the investigation, Farmer tried to run on foot and was arrested following a short foot chase.

He was charged with public intoxication, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Farmer was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center, with a $10,000 bond. He is due in court next week.

