Madison County man arrested on drug charges after chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Madison County was arrested Monday morning after leading Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies on a foot chase.
According to Laurel County Deputies, 35-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Farmer of Berea was stopped just off of Interstate 75 near KY-909 10 miles north of London around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. He was in possession of suspected meth and heroin.
During the investigation, Farmer tried to run on foot and was arrested following a short foot chase.
He was charged with public intoxication, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Farmer was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center, with a $10,000 bond. He is due in court next week.
