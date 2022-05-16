Advertisement

Kentucky State Police Post 9 to honor fallen troopers on Monday

(WBKO)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville will honor fallen troopers on Monday, May 16, in recognition of National Police Officers Memorial Week.

Officials will do a wreath presentation at the burial site of each trooper.

In 1980, 30-year-old Trooper Jerome S. Clifton was shot while trying to arrest a suspect in a domestic disturbance. Clifton later died from his injury. He was a nine-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Johnny Adkins was injured on November 19, 1995 while trying to arrest a suspect in Martin County. Adkins later died from his injury.

28-year-old Trooper Jonathan Leonard was killed in a two-car crash on US-119 in December 2006. Leonard served with Kentucky State Police for three years.

Friends, family and co-workers are invited to attend the event.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC
Hiram Marcum
Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges
COVID, flu cases on the rise across Kentucky
Grey Matters 2022
Grey Matters 5K/10K kicks off in Whitesburg with largest turnout yet

Latest News

Officials give hiking trail safety tips
A police tape and scene.
Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters
Stepping Stone Farm had been a longtime tobacco and cattle farm until recently. Now, its owners...
‘You’re going to have to change with the times:’ Female farmers reinvent longtime tobacco farm
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Ceremony to remember Naomi Judd held Sunday at Ryman Auditorium