Kentucky State Police Post 9 to honor fallen troopers on Monday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville will honor fallen troopers on Monday, May 16, in recognition of National Police Officers Memorial Week.

Officials will do a wreath presentation at the burial site of each trooper.

In 1980, 30-year-old Trooper Jerome S. Clifton was shot while trying to arrest a suspect in a domestic disturbance. Clifton later died from his injury. He was a nine-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Johnny Adkins was injured on November 19, 1995 while trying to arrest a suspect in Martin County. Adkins later died from his injury.

28-year-old Trooper Jonathan Leonard was killed in a two-car crash on US-119 in December 2006. Leonard served with Kentucky State Police for three years.

Friends, family and co-workers are invited to attend the event.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.