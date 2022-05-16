Kentucky Primary: What to know before Primary Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Primary election is on Tuesday May 17.

If you are planning to vote on election day there are a few things to keep in mind so you don’t run into any problems.

The first thing to know is where you should go to vote. You need to head to your home precinct polling location. There’s more than 200 of them across Jefferson County.

You can find your precinct by putting in your address here.

TARC and TARC3 will offer fare-free rides to help with transportation.

“We’ll have the polls open from 6am to 6pm, and if people are in line at the time, they can vote. So make sure you’re in line by 5:59:59, and we’ll make sure you’ll get to vote,” says Erran Huber from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

To vote, you need identification. That can be:

A Driver’s License

A Social Security Card

Any ID issued by a county in KY that’s been approved by the State Board of Elections and shows a voter’s name

Any ID card with both the voter’s photograph and name

Any food stamp ID card, electronic benefit transfer card, or supplemental nutrition assistance card issued by KY that shows voter’s name

A credit or debit card that shows voter’s name

And you can even get around all that by having an officer vouch for you.

“An election officer is going to say that they personally know this person and this person is a resident of Jefferson County,” Huber said.

To do that, both you and the election officer will have to sign an oath of voter.

If you haven’t received absentee ballot in the mail, or if you haven’t filled it out, you haven’t voted. But it’s not too late.

“All you need to do is come to your precinct polling location and talk to one of our election officer poll workers there. They’re trained, they know exactly what to do and they’ll get you situated so that you can vote in person on the day,” said Huber.

Huber says the Clerks office is working with the Department of Homeland Security to protect against fraud.

“We are well prepared for any kind of threat that we may face, including cyber threats. This is a secure election.”

If you do see anything suspicious, you can report it to the Jefferson County election center by calling 502-574-6400 or emailing elections@jeffersoncountyclerk.org.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.