Governor Andy Beshear announces $1.5 million ARC grant for Sandy Hook Water District

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a $1.5 million grant will go to the Sandy Hook Water District.

The grant is part of Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Central Appalachia Distressed County Infrastructure initiative.

The funding will allow for new water infrastructure. The infrastructure will improve service for more than 1,200 homes and 85 businesses.

“Access to clean water is not something any Kentuckian should have to worry about when they turn a faucet on in their homes or businesses,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Partnering with local officials to tackle fundamental issues like this is the right thing to do.”

The project has three major components:

The replacing of 20,000 linear feet of waterline along KY-556 and KY-755.

The construction of a 35 million-gallon daily water treatment plant.

The repair of a 105,000-gallon water storage tank.

“ARC investments have been a force for good in Kentucky for decades,” DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said. “Projects like this allow Kentuckians to have clean water, which is a basic human right. This is a great investment into our people.”

With federal and local sources added to the ARC grant, project funding will top more than $4.6 million.

“Sandy Hook Water District is very appreciative and excited to have received the ARC grant in the amount of $1.5 million,” Sandy Hook Water District General Manager Bridgett Howard said. “The money will be used for much needed upgrades in our system’s aging infrastructure. Many thanks to all who were involved.”

