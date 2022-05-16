Advertisement

Georgetown Toyota plant helping place clear coating on Horse Mania horses

In order for the art to hold up in the harsh elements, it needs a special coating.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is back.

The colorful public art display will soon be seen around Lexington and in schools. But in order for the art to hold up in the harsh elements, it needs a special coating. Interesting enough, it’s a project a team at Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky has decided to take on.

They know a little something about horsepower.

“Over 70 foals will come through this process here at Toyota Motor Manufacturing through their paint process to get what we call clear coated,” said Ame Sweetall, president and CEO of LexArts.

Five team members took a break from coating cars to coating foals, even coming in on the weekends to do this.

“And really it only makes since to go to the professionals that know what they’re doing,” Sweetall said.

This project is headed by LexArts. One of its board members is also general manager at Toyota and the two worlds came together.

“I said I’m not a paint guy so I reached out to my paint team and said, ‘hey guys you think we can do this?’” said David Bugg, the general manager of production control at TMMK.

Brad McKinney is the Paint Pilot Group Leader. He’s used to applying a coat to aluminum and metal, but not to a fiberglass foal.

“Definitely adheres differently, you got to spray it differently,” McKinney said.

This team meticulously makes sure no spot is untouched.

“Trying to find those hard spots that is not much different when it comes to cars,” McKinney said.

They’re taking a break from one kind of horsepower to another, and McKinney says his team loves it.

“They really get excited about it so they know these horses are going to be around town or in the schools in the future and they know they had a small part to do with it,” McKinney said.

Toyota donated its services, saving LexArts more than $100,000.

If you want to see those beautiful foals, a public preview will be held at Ashland The Henry Clay Estate June 17 and 18. After that, the horses will line Town Branch Commons along Vine and Midland.

Caption
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson, known as Charlene Darling in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, dies at 81
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC

Latest News

The I-10 will be closed in both directions this weekend.
KSP to close Knox County road for accident reconstruction
Breaks Interstate Park LL
Gov. Beshear announces ARC Grant for Breaks Interstate Park
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brayden Simpson
Troopers gathered at the grave sites of fallen troopers Monday, placing wreaths and taking a...
‘Service above self’: KSP Post 9 honors fallen troopers
Jeffrey Wayne Farmer was arrested on several charges Monday morning.
Madison County man arrested on drug charges after chase