Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has filed a protective order against former University of Kentucky basketball point guard Rajon Rondo after an alleged violent incident at her home on May 11.

The emergency protective order, filed by the Jefferson Circuit Clerk on May 13, states that Rondo had become “enraged” during an incident while playing video games.

The woman states she had asked a child to finish separating laundry to finish washing clothes. As the child got up, Rondo became upset, ripped the video game console from the wall, went downstairs, and knocked over and broke several items within the home, according to the order.

The EPO said the woman tried to de-escalate the situation as the children became upset with Rondo’s behavior. The woman states Rondo threatened her life by stating “you’re dead” before leaving the home.

The woman called former LMPD police chief Yvette Gentry for help, stating in the EPO that she was fearful what Rondo would do if a report was made.

Rondo is said to have come back to the home 15 minutes later by driving his car through her backyard. The EPO said Rondo beat on the woman’s backdoor window with a gun, demanding to talk with the children.

According to the order, Rondo was yelling and cursing at two of the woman’s children, stating they were “visibly upset and clearly scared.”

Several of Rondo’s family members were called to the home to try to calm him down, the woman states. Gentry also arrived at the home, but according to the EPO, Rondo blocked her from entering the home.

As the woman stayed within the home, Gentry later confirmed with her that Rondo had left her home and left the gun in Gentry’s possession, the EPO states.

The woman filed the EPO for the safety of her children, stating Rondo had a history of “volatile, erratic (and) explosive behavior,” and made multiple threats on her life.

Judge D. Brown signed the request in court two days later, ordering Rondo to refrain contact with the woman and to surrender all firearms to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dept.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

