Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."(Noah Thompson / Facebook)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County native, Noah Thompson, advanced to the American Idol Finale on Sunday night.

During the semifinal round, Thompson sang two songs, the first being ‘So Small’ by Carrie Underwood and then ‘Working Man’ by Larry Fleet.

Next, Thompson will return to Eastern Kentucky for a homecoming parade and concert.

The free concert will take place at the Lawrence County High School football field, his alma mater.

The homecoming is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC
Hiram Marcum
Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges
COVID, flu cases on the rise across Kentucky
Grey Matters 2022
Grey Matters 5K/10K kicks off in Whitesburg with largest turnout yet

Latest News

On the last day of early voting, Broadbent Arena was busy with people casting their ballots.
Kentucky Primary: What to know before Primary Day
Kentucky State Police Post 9 to honor fallen troopers on Monday
BG Doula creates boxes to help moms find formula amid nationwide shortages
Bowling Green birth professional creates way for moms to get the formula they need amid nationwide shortage
WATCH | Female farmers reinvent longtime tobacco farm
WATCH | Female farmers reinvent longtime tobacco farm