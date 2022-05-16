Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County native, Noah Thompson, advanced to the American Idol Finale on Sunday night.

During the semifinal round, Thompson sang two songs, the first being ‘So Small’ by Carrie Underwood and then ‘Working Man’ by Larry Fleet.

Next, Thompson will return to Eastern Kentucky for a homecoming parade and concert.

The free concert will take place at the Lawrence County High School football field, his alma mater.

The homecoming is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.

