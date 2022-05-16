Advertisement

County clerks prepare for primary elections

By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With primary elections taking place on Tuesday, county clerks offices across the region are preparing to ensure voting goes smoothly for everyone involved.

“It’s Grand Central Station around here,” said Clay County Clerk Beverly Craft.

Craft said the biggest hurdle in preparing for Tuesday’s election has been securing election officers and retraining those who sat out in 2020.

“We had quite a few elderly election officers that sat out that year, so a lot of our officers had never used this new equipment so we had five or six sessions of hands-on training,” she said.

After counting mail-in ballots and noticing a decline in early voting, Craft said she hopes more people are opting to vote in-person on Tuesday.

“I’m hoping for a big turnout tomorrow,” said Craft. “But I really figured we would have twice that many come and vote early for the convenience of it.”

This year marks the first time that Knox Countians will be able to vote at a voting center of their choice instead of in their specific precinct.

“It’s a little bit different, but most folks seem to like it and no matter where you are or whichever precinct voting center is convenient for you, you can cast your ballot there,” said Knox County Clerk Mike Corey.

Corey traveled across the county to set up polls at each of the 12 voting cites to make sure everything is in place for Tuesday.

“Elections are very important for our democracy and we just hope we have a good turnout for tomorrow,” he said.

Corey is reminding everyone to bring their drivers license or Kentucky state ID to make the voting process easier for yourself and those helping with the polls.

To see where you can vote tomorrow, you can call your county clerk’s office or visit elect.ky.gov.

