Carrie Underwood coming to Rupp Arena

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carrie Underwood is coming to Rupp Arena.

Underwood will play Rupp Arena on Thursday, October 20 as part of her The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

She will be joined on the tour by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available.

For more information, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com

