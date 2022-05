HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Brayden Simpson.

Braydon is a senior at Harlan County High School and has a 3.9 GPA.

Brayden is a member of both the Beta Club and National Honor Society. He is also a member of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America Cooking Program.

Congratulations, Brayden!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.