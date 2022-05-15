Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars

BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan, received a 911 call of a car crash involving three cars on US 25-E in the Bimble community of Knox County around 12:10 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, KSP confirmed one person dead and KSP reconstructionists arrived at the scene to investigate.

During the troopers initial investigation, they discovered that Fredrick Cody Carnes, 23, of Pineville was driving a 2001 green Toyota Tacoma and traveling north in the south bound lanes. That was when a head on collision happened with a White 2018 Dodge Charger that was being driven by a 16-year-old from Girdler. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

Troopers say the passenger of the Dodge Charger, a 17-year-old female was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries on a helicopter. The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Troopers also discovered that a third car, a blue 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by Steven Cox, 41, was also traveling South in the right lane. His car was struck by the 2018 Dodge Charger, trying to avoid the car crash. Cox did not receive any injuries from the crash.

The car crash is under investigation by detective Jake Middleton. KSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved at this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.