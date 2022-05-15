Advertisement

Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a death involving a utility vehicle in Rowan County.

KSP troopers said 80-year-old Eddie Thomas tried to cross a flooded area in a UTV when the vehicle became stuck.

Officials said Thomas was swept away in the water.

He was found but later died at the hospital.

