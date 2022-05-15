Jonah Little grand slam earns Letcher Central 53rd District title

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cougars defeated Letcher Central 14-1 to win the district trophy for the first time since 2018.

Junior Jonah Little hit a grand slam in the fourth inning paving the way for Letcher Central to win in just five innings.

The bracket for the 14th Region Tournament will be released after the districts are all claimed.

