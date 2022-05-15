Advertisement

Jonah Little grand slam earns Letcher Central 53rd District title

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cougars defeated Letcher Central 14-1 to win the district trophy for the first time since 2018.

Junior Jonah Little hit a grand slam in the fourth inning paving the way for Letcher Central to win in just five innings.

The bracket for the 14th Region Tournament will be released after the districts are all claimed.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in Knox County following a car crash involving three cars.
Two dead in Knox County car crash involving three cars
Hiram Marcum
Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC
COVID, flu cases on the rise across Kentucky
Grey Matters 2022
Grey Matters 5K/10K kicks off in Whitesburg with largest turnout yet

Latest News

Boyle County wins its 10th state title.
Boyle County’s Tommy Ziesmer commits to Kentucky
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 13, 2022
Maddie Scherr is heading to Lexington.
Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr commits to UK
Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
WATCH | Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez