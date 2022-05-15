Isolated showers and storms stick around

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we close out the weekend. Some could be heavy at times and produce gusty winds.

Tonight through Monday night

Good news! The Storm Prediction Center trimmed back the Level 1 Marginal Risk. Now, only our far western border is included. The chance for severe storms tonight is very low; however scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some of the showers could be heavy at times and produce gusty winds. Our highest rain chance will come late tonight and early Monday morning. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT)

The total lunar eclipse is also happening tonight! We will stay partly cloudy, but (hopefully) clouds will thin out just in time for us to enjoy the eclipse. The total eclipse starts around 11:30 p.m. with the maximum eclipse taking place at 12:11 a.m. This is the only total lunar eclipse until November 8, 2022.

Total Lunar Eclipse (WYMT)

Showers will linger into Monday morning and the early afternoon. We stay partly to mostly cloudy early, but we will begin to dry out and clear out by the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

Into Monday night, we stay dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures fall into the lower-50s.

Primary Election Forecast & Beyond

If you have any voting plans on Tuesday, the weather is looking fantastic! We stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be mild in the upper-70s. Lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the middle of the work week.

We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. High temperatures reach the lower-80s.

The forecast looks very similar on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible under a partly cloudy sky. It will be much warmer with highs topping out in the upper-80s!

Summer Sizzle ... Then Possible Cool Down

Very warm temperatures will return to the mountains to close out the work week. We stay dry and partly cloudy on Friday. Highs soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Into Saturday, scattered showers and storms look to creep back into the region with our next cold front. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s.

Models are hinting at a possible cool down on Sunday behind our cold front. A few showers look possible, especially during the morning. Highs could stay in the upper-60s and lower-70s. We will keep you posted!

