‘UK is really like a small city:” UK hosts campus-wide job fair to help with growth

The university's goal is to fill more than 700 positions.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK hosted its first job fair on Saturday.

The university had a goal of filling more than 700 jobs. With more than 24,000 employees, it’s one of the largest employers in central Kentucky, and it’s continuing to grow.

“We’ve seen a great turnout of people interested in all kinds of jobs,” said Steve Ivey, UK Human Resources and Communications manager. “Skilled trades workers, nurses, nursing care techs.”

Ivey said that the fair had a lot of openings in healthcare, but communications, facilities, and other areas of work were included.

“UK is really like a small city. Pretty much if there’s a job, it exists here,” said Ivey.

That promise is what encouraged Lillie Miller-Johnson to attend.

“I’m just open to anything,” said Lillie. “I’m basically looking to start new. I’m 67 and looking, and I’m going to work until I can’t work.”

She’s looking for administrative and management positions and said working at UK makes sense.

“This is one of the major employers in the state of Kentucky, so it’s a good place to work,” said Lillie. “I thought if I came out today, then they could see me and put a name to my application and resume.”

With her face to her name, she’s hoping she got her foot in the door.

Everyone who attended Saturday’s job fair registered with UK and Ivey said the university will let them know about future openings. He said they hope to fill the majority of the positions by summer to be set for the fall semester.

