Advertisement

‘This is a devastating time’: Britney Spears announces she has lost her baby

Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.(Evan Agostini/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears announced that she has lost her baby in a statement she shared on her Instagram account Saturday.

The 40-year-old pop superstar said last month that she was expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

However, on Saturday, Spears updated her pregnancy by writing it is with the “deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

Thousands of Spears’ fans have already responded to her social media post, sending their condolences.

Spears’ Saturday statement continued, stating the couple “will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

She also thanked everyone for showing their support during this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
Hiram Marcum
Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
UK: Chris Rodriguez not in court due to attorney’s scheduling mistake
Leslie Co. man arrested on drug charges
Drug investigation leads to recovery of meth, heroin, other drugs

Latest News

An emotional reunion between a man and an Omaha police officer who helped save his life.
‘Guardian angel’: Family thanks officer who saved their dad ‘s life with CPR
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
The Altman Eye Center is located on 147 Hibbard Street in downtown Pikeville.
New optometry clinic celebrates grand opening in Pike County
Many hunters have entered the drawing for 20 or more years and still have not won elk hunting...
‘It’s the hunter’s lottery’: 2022 Elk Hunt Draw brings hunters to MAC