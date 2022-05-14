Summerlike weather continues, stronger storms possible Sunday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is feeling more like Summer across the mountains with warm temperatures and pop-up showers. This weather pattern will continue into Sunday, with a few stronger storms possible by Sunday night.

Tonight through Sunday night

Scattered showers will stick around into tonight. Will it rain all night? No. Will it rain everywhere? No. However, a few showers will be possible, so keep the rain gear nearby just to be safe. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Into Sunday, we stay partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s. We could see a few showers during the afternoon hours, but the better chance for rain returns by the evening and overnight.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT)

This is the Severe Weather Outlook for Sunday from the Storm Prediction Center. All of our region is included in a Level 1 Marginal risk for strong to severe storms. Our greatest threat looks to be late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The overall severe weather threat is low; however, it is NOT zero, so you should take it seriously. Our biggest threat will be damaging, straight-line winds and small hail. Have the WYMT Weather App downloaded and ready to go just in case a warning is issued for your area.

Next Work Week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around into Monday morning, but we should begin to dry out and clear out later in the day. High temperatures will top out in the mid-and-upper-70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Kentucky’s primary election is Tuesday, and the forecast is looking gorgeous! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be mild in the upper-70s by the afternoon.

Scattered showers creep back into the forecast by Wednesday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower-80s. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

Summer Sizzle

Are you a fan of warm weather? Well, you are in luck.

We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with more scattered showers possible. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s with lows in the upper-60s.

Friday is looking dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be hot! 🥵 Many people could reach 90° for the first time this year!

Another hot day is in store to begin next weekend. Scattered showers will be possible with highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s on Saturday!

