High School Scoreboard - May 13, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out all the scores that have been reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Barbourville 13, Leslie County 6

Bath County 11, Owsley County 1 (6 innings)

Boyd County 7, Pikeville 5

Jackson City 19, Red Bird 4 (3 innings)

Lee County 16, Model 2 (5 innings)

Montgomery County 11, Powell County 2

North Laurel 10, South Laurel 5

Somerset 9, Glasgow 4

Southwestern 6, Clay County 5

SOFTBALL

Breathitt County 10, Floyd Central 0 (6 innings)

Jackson County 12, Lynn Camp 2 (6 innings)

Knox Central 10, Barbourville 0 (6 innings)

Lawrence County 8, Lewis County 5

Letcher Central 7, Perry Central 5

Pulaski County 8, North Laurel 3

Rockcastle County 15, Wayne County 5 (6 innings)

Somerset 11, West Jessamine 6

Whitley County 8, Clay County 5

