High School Scoreboard - May 13, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out all the scores that have been reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11 p.m.
BASEBALL
Barbourville 13, Leslie County 6
Bath County 11, Owsley County 1 (6 innings)
Boyd County 7, Pikeville 5
Jackson City 19, Red Bird 4 (3 innings)
Lee County 16, Model 2 (5 innings)
Montgomery County 11, Powell County 2
North Laurel 10, South Laurel 5
Somerset 9, Glasgow 4
Southwestern 6, Clay County 5
SOFTBALL
Breathitt County 10, Floyd Central 0 (6 innings)
Jackson County 12, Lynn Camp 2 (6 innings)
Knox Central 10, Barbourville 0 (6 innings)
Lawrence County 8, Lewis County 5
Letcher Central 7, Perry Central 5
Pulaski County 8, North Laurel 3
Rockcastle County 15, Wayne County 5 (6 innings)
Somerset 11, West Jessamine 6
Whitley County 8, Clay County 5
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.