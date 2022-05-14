Advertisement

Heart Walk raises $280k at Keeneland

By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Heart Association hosted a Heart Walk at Keeneland on Saturday. The Heart Walk is focused on raising awareness and funds to support research.

“We’re here today to kind of spread the message about heart disease, stroke, prevention, all of those things,” Director of Marketing and Communications for LifePoint Central Kentucky, Emily McCarthy said.

“Everything that we’re doing from a fundraising standpoint is to support research so that we can fund lifesaving research that will help us improve lives,” Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Andrea Ooten, said.

More than one thousand people participated in the Central Kentucky Heart Walk to raise awareness for heart disease. Many participants chose to participate to support a loved one.

“I do what I do because of my mom, Betty Chandler. She had a TAVR last year, turned 75, and she’s doing her thing, American Heart Association volunteer, Stephanie Thurman said.

Others, like Ronald Mullins, are survivors, working to raise awareness and show their appreciation for life. Mullins had a stroke in November 2021 due to heart problems.

“I’m working better but now we are here walking today to with my friends to celebrate just being happy and life,” Mullins said.

He attended the Heart Walk with just a few members of his large support group including his wife, children and one of the many nurses who helped take care of him while he was in the hospital following his stroke.

“I was fortunate enough to have Ronnie come to my floor just because he had a stoke but through that we have developed a great relationship. He is the true hero. He did all the work,” Nurse manager, Kimberly Cunciff said.

Saturday’s Heart Walk was the first the Mullins family has attended but it won’t be their last.

“We will be here every year, supporting the cause, raising awareness and just celebrating life,” Ronald’s wife, Jessica Mullins said.

