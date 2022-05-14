Advertisement

Grey Matters 5K/10K kicks off in Whitesburg with largest turnout yet

Grey Matters 2022
Grey Matters 2022(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of runners and those wanting to support a good cause gathered bright and early Saturday morning for the fifth annual Grey Matters 5K/10K in Whitesburg.

Even the gloomy weather could not stop nearly 200 people from coming out to participate, including Owsley County native and winner of the 5K race, Logan Campbell.

“I have a friend who was diagnosed with brain cancer, and he texted me and was like, ‘hey would you mind coming up and running this Grey Matters thing?’ and I was like, ‘yeah, I’ll do it,’” said Campbell. “So, it was just for him.”

Grey Matters 5K/10K co-founder and brain cancer survivor, Brandon Robinson, said, following his second brain cancer diagnosis, this event holds extra significance.

“Five is a special number for us because the five-year survival rate of someone with a malignant brain tumor or a cancerous brain tumor is 35%,” said Robinson. “So, to be here after 5 years, still alive, still kicking, still doing well, that’s a heck of an accomplishment.”

Robinson added this event not only brings awareness to this disease, but it shows others who may be battling cancer that there is an army of others there to support them.

“It’s humbling to be here again, in the midst of my second battle with this awful disease, maybe to give people a little bit of hope that you can beat it,” he said.

At the race, Robinson announced Grey Matters was recently recognized as a statewide nonprofit.

All proceeds from this event will be split between the Letcher County group ICAN and the Hazard ARH Cancer Center.

Saturday’s race was hosted in honor of the late Sherri Mullins, who lost her battle with brain cancer in April of 2021.

